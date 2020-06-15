All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2250 Woodbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2250 Woodbury Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2250 Woodbury Lane

2250 Woodbury Lane · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Maple Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2250 Woodbury Lane · Avail. Jul 2

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This stunning home is tucked away in the quiet Maple Hill subdivision in Northeast Fort Collins. Relax in the spacious living room that connects directly to the kitchen to create an open and inviting floor plan!

This home was built in 2013 and features a 3-car, tandem, attached garage, plenty of windows and wood floors in the dining area! The kitchen is stunning and overlooks the dining area and living space. Upstairs on the second level you will find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and en-suite master bath. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name.

One cat or small dog under 25 lbs considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Dog must be over 1 year.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE4868756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Woodbury Lane have any available units?
2250 Woodbury Lane has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Woodbury Lane have?
Some of 2250 Woodbury Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Woodbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Woodbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Woodbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Woodbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Woodbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Woodbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 2250 Woodbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Woodbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Woodbury Lane have a pool?
No, 2250 Woodbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Woodbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2250 Woodbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Woodbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Woodbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2250 Woodbury Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity