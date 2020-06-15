Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins!



This stunning home is tucked away in the quiet Maple Hill subdivision in Northeast Fort Collins. Relax in the spacious living room that connects directly to the kitchen to create an open and inviting floor plan!



This home was built in 2013 and features a 3-car, tandem, attached garage, plenty of windows and wood floors in the dining area! The kitchen is stunning and overlooks the dining area and living space. Upstairs on the second level you will find 3 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and en-suite master bath. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name.



One cat or small dog under 25 lbs considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Dog must be over 1 year.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



