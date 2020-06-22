2229 Purdue Rd

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Purdue Road - Property Id: 293761
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the popular College Heights Neighborhood! Great location in Midtown, close to grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more! Lots of storage space, a large bonus room, and a large fenced in yard! No Only serious inquiries. Pets are welcome with a Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and Pet Agreement. Contact for showings for a 24 hour notice, masks are needed for all showings.
