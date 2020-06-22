2229 Purdue Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Available 08/01/20 Purdue Road - Property Id: 293761



4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the popular College Heights Neighborhood! Great location in Midtown, close to grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more! Lots of storage space, a large bonus room, and a large fenced in yard! No Only serious inquiries. Pets are welcome with a Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and Pet Agreement. Contact for showings for a 24 hour notice, masks are needed for all showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293761

