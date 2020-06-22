All apartments in Fort Collins
2229 Purdue Rd
2229 Purdue Rd

2229 Purdue Road · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
coffee bar
Available 08/01/20 Purdue Road - Property Id: 293761

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the popular College Heights Neighborhood! Great location in Midtown, close to grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more! Lots of storage space, a large bonus room, and a large fenced in yard! No Only serious inquiries. Pets are welcome with a Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and Pet Agreement. Contact for showings for a 24 hour notice, masks are needed for all showings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Purdue Rd have any available units?
2229 Purdue Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Purdue Rd have?
Some of 2229 Purdue Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Purdue Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Purdue Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Purdue Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Purdue Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Purdue Rd offer parking?
No, 2229 Purdue Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Purdue Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Purdue Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Purdue Rd have a pool?
No, 2229 Purdue Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Purdue Rd have accessible units?
No, 2229 Purdue Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Purdue Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Purdue Rd has units with dishwashers.
