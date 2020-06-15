2205 Purdue Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Both bathrooms have been recently updated,there is a huge backyard, and there is a finished basement with a built in dry bar! This property allows cats and small dogs, so it won't last long! Reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 for more information!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 7/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.