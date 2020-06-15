All apartments in Fort Collins
2205 Purdue Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:03 PM

2205 Purdue Road

2205 Purdue Road · (970) 644-6460
Location

2205 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Both bathrooms have been recently updated,there is a huge backyard, and there is a finished basement with a built in dry bar! This property allows cats and small dogs, so it won't last long! Reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 for more information!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available 7/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Purdue Road have any available units?
2205 Purdue Road has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2205 Purdue Road currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Purdue Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Purdue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Purdue Road is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Purdue Road offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Purdue Road does offer parking.
Does 2205 Purdue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Purdue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Purdue Road have a pool?
No, 2205 Purdue Road does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Purdue Road have accessible units?
No, 2205 Purdue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Purdue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Purdue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Purdue Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Purdue Road does not have units with air conditioning.
