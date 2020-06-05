Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

2204 S. College Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge Mid-Town Home across from Whole Foods! Nice Yard, Pets Welcome! - Walking distance to Whole Foods Market shopping center. Max Bus Route that can get you anywhere in town, and just a quick bike ride to Old Town Fort Collins. Off street parking, all major appliances included. Cozy back sunroom is great for relaxing on summer days. Basement and garage! Pets over one year old welcome with NO pet rent or pet deposit.



Near-by Schools Include:

CSU

O'Dea Elementary

Lesher Middle School

Fort Collins High School



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



