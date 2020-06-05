Amenities
2204 S. College Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge Mid-Town Home across from Whole Foods! Nice Yard, Pets Welcome! - Walking distance to Whole Foods Market shopping center. Max Bus Route that can get you anywhere in town, and just a quick bike ride to Old Town Fort Collins. Off street parking, all major appliances included. Cozy back sunroom is great for relaxing on summer days. Basement and garage! Pets over one year old welcome with NO pet rent or pet deposit.
Near-by Schools Include:
CSU
O'Dea Elementary
Lesher Middle School
Fort Collins High School
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
