Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2204 S. College Ave

2204 South College Avenue · (970) 689-8803 ext. 202
Location

2204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 S. College Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2204 S. College Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge Mid-Town Home across from Whole Foods! Nice Yard, Pets Welcome! - Walking distance to Whole Foods Market shopping center. Max Bus Route that can get you anywhere in town, and just a quick bike ride to Old Town Fort Collins. Off street parking, all major appliances included. Cozy back sunroom is great for relaxing on summer days. Basement and garage! Pets over one year old welcome with NO pet rent or pet deposit.

Near-by Schools Include:
CSU
O'Dea Elementary
Lesher Middle School
Fort Collins High School

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3918005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 S. College Ave have any available units?
2204 S. College Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 S. College Ave have?
Some of 2204 S. College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 S. College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2204 S. College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 S. College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 S. College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2204 S. College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2204 S. College Ave does offer parking.
Does 2204 S. College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 S. College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 S. College Ave have a pool?
No, 2204 S. College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2204 S. College Ave have accessible units?
No, 2204 S. College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 S. College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 S. College Ave has units with dishwashers.
