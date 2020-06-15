All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2024 W Plum St #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2024 W Plum St #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2024 W Plum St #4

2024 West Plum Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2024 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Orchard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2024 W Plum St #4 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2024 W Plum St #4 Available 08/19/20 Adorable West Side 2 Bedroom Condo! AUGUST 2020 - Open concept 2 bedroom condo with hard surface flooring throughout. HOA allows cats and small dogs. My House accept pets over the age of one with no pet rent and no pet deposit!
August 2019!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3991181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have any available units?
2024 W Plum St #4 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2024 W Plum St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2024 W Plum St #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 W Plum St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 W Plum St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 offer parking?
No, 2024 W Plum St #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 W Plum St #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have a pool?
No, 2024 W Plum St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have accessible units?
No, 2024 W Plum St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 W Plum St #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 W Plum St #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 W Plum St #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2024 W Plum St #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity