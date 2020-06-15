Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2024 W Plum St #4 Available 08/19/20 Adorable West Side 2 Bedroom Condo! AUGUST 2020 - Open concept 2 bedroom condo with hard surface flooring throughout. HOA allows cats and small dogs. My House accept pets over the age of one with no pet rent and no pet deposit!

August 2019!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE3991181)