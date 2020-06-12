All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:32 PM

1919 Pecan Street

1919 Pecan Street · (970) 644-6460
Location

1919 Pecan Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stadium Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bed 2 bath condo in located the Stadium Heights neighborhood in West Fort Collins. This property features a fenced in yard, a new gas boiler, washer/dryer, detached 1 car garage, and so much more. Close to the foothills, Horsetooth Reservoir, hiking and biking trails, and City Bus routes. Pets are allowed with additional pet fees. Tenant pays $135.00 monthly utility reimbursement which covers water, sewer, gas and trash. Tenant is responsible for setting up electric.

Available on: August 6, 2020
Pets: dogs and cats are welcome with additional pet fees
Tenant management fee: $10.00 monthly
Utilities: Tenant pays $135.00 monthly utility reimbursement charge, which covers water, sewer, gas and trash. Tenants are responsible for setting up own electric.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 8/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Pecan Street have any available units?
1919 Pecan Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1919 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Pecan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1919 Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Pecan Street does offer parking.
Does 1919 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Pecan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 1919 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 1919 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Pecan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Pecan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
