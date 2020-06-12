1919 Pecan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath condo in located the Stadium Heights neighborhood in West Fort Collins. This property features a fenced in yard, a new gas boiler, washer/dryer, detached 1 car garage, and so much more. Close to the foothills, Horsetooth Reservoir, hiking and biking trails, and City Bus routes. Pets are allowed with additional pet fees. Tenant pays $135.00 monthly utility reimbursement which covers water, sewer, gas and trash. Tenant is responsible for setting up electric.



Available on: August 6, 2020

Pets: dogs and cats are welcome with additional pet fees

Tenant management fee: $10.00 monthly

Utilities: Tenant pays $135.00 monthly utility reimbursement charge, which covers water, sewer, gas and trash. Tenants are responsible for setting up own electric.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 8/6/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.