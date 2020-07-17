1709 Bedford Circle

Amenities

This Cute 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is ideally located in southwest Fort Collins right across the street from Rossborough Park. This home boasts nearly 1700 finished square feet, remodeled bathrooms, and a beautiful rear yard perfect for entertaining. With plenty of shopping, dining, walking trails, and parks nearby, this place will not last! Apply today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 8/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.