Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:38 PM

1709 Bedford Circle

1709 Bedford Circle · (970) 644-6460
Location

1709 Bedford Circle, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Rossborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Cute 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is ideally located in southwest Fort Collins right across the street from Rossborough Park. This home boasts nearly 1700 finished square feet, remodeled bathrooms, and a beautiful rear yard perfect for entertaining. With plenty of shopping, dining, walking trails, and parks nearby, this place will not last! Apply today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 8/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Bedford Circle have any available units?
1709 Bedford Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1709 Bedford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Bedford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Bedford Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Bedford Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle offer parking?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle have a pool?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle have accessible units?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Bedford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Bedford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
