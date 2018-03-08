All apartments in Fort Collins
1484 Edgewood Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1484 Edgewood Court

1484 Edgewood Court · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1484 Edgewood Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1484 Edgewood Court · Avail. Aug 19

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2394 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1484 Edgewood Court Available 08/19/20 Close to campus, finished basement, no carpet, fenced back yard! - This HUGE 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2 bath unit sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs up to a green belt. Fenced back yard! Living room upstairs and down plus a dining area! Great hard surface floors!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3872468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 Edgewood Court have any available units?
1484 Edgewood Court has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1484 Edgewood Court have?
Some of 1484 Edgewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1484 Edgewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1484 Edgewood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 Edgewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1484 Edgewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1484 Edgewood Court offer parking?
No, 1484 Edgewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1484 Edgewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1484 Edgewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 Edgewood Court have a pool?
No, 1484 Edgewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1484 Edgewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1484 Edgewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 Edgewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1484 Edgewood Court has units with dishwashers.
