Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1484 Edgewood Court Available 08/19/20 Close to campus, finished basement, no carpet, fenced back yard! - This HUGE 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2 bath unit sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs up to a green belt. Fenced back yard! Living room upstairs and down plus a dining area! Great hard surface floors!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE3872468)