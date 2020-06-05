All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1316 Constitution Ave

1316 Constitution Avenue · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1316 Constitution Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Avery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 Constitution Ave · Avail. Aug 19

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1316 Constitution Ave Available 08/19/20 West Campus 4 bedroom Home- Bike to CSU! Available August 2020 - This 4 bedroom tri-level has hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms, maple cabinet kitchen, manicured wooded lot and allows pets! This home will go quickly to a very lucky renter!
Attached garage, fenced backyard, all major appliances included!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3911007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Constitution Ave have any available units?
1316 Constitution Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Constitution Ave have?
Some of 1316 Constitution Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Constitution Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Constitution Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Constitution Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Constitution Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Constitution Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Constitution Ave does offer parking.
Does 1316 Constitution Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Constitution Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Constitution Ave have a pool?
No, 1316 Constitution Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Constitution Ave have accessible units?
No, 1316 Constitution Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Constitution Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Constitution Ave has units with dishwashers.
