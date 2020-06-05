Amenities
1316 Constitution Ave Available 08/19/20 West Campus 4 bedroom Home- Bike to CSU! Available August 2020 - This 4 bedroom tri-level has hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms, maple cabinet kitchen, manicured wooded lot and allows pets! This home will go quickly to a very lucky renter!
Attached garage, fenced backyard, all major appliances included!
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
