Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405

1309 Kirkwood Drive · (970) 204-1139
Location

1309 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Parkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1225/mo.
Tenants only responsible for electric.

One pet negotiable

Garden level condo with updated appliances and newer carpet.

-Plenty of storage: large closets, built-in shelving, pantry and extra built in cupboards.
-Shared washer/dryer in community laundry room

-Enjoy a large courtyard, play tennis, and jump in the pool this summer!
-Water and sewer included

**No Smoking**

Nearby: Lake, bike paths, schools, grocery store, hospital, restaurants.

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have any available units?
1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have?
Some of 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 does offer parking.
Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 has a pool.
Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have accessible units?
No, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405 has units with dishwashers.

