1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405.

Amenities

Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1225/mo.

Tenants only responsible for electric.



One pet negotiable



Garden level condo with updated appliances and newer carpet.



-Plenty of storage: large closets, built-in shelving, pantry and extra built in cupboards.

-Shared washer/dryer in community laundry room



-Enjoy a large courtyard, play tennis, and jump in the pool this summer!

-Water and sewer included



**No Smoking**



Nearby: Lake, bike paths, schools, grocery store, hospital, restaurants.



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.