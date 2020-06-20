All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1225 E Prospect Rd P8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1225 E Prospect Rd P8
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1225 E Prospect Rd P8

1225 East Prospect Road · (970) 412-0737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1225 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit P8 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit P8 Available 08/01/20 Northfield Condo - Property Id: 275775

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo available in West-Central Fort Collins! Enjoy a great location near parks, trails, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment - just blocks from CSU campus. Master suite has a HUGE closet & attached full bathroom. Owner pays trash and water. Washer/Dryer included. Bus stop is right outside! Free application - email for tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275775
Property Id 275775

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have any available units?
1225 E Prospect Rd P8 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have?
Some of 1225 E Prospect Rd P8's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 E Prospect Rd P8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 offer parking?
No, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 does not offer parking.
Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have a pool?
No, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have accessible units?
No, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 E Prospect Rd P8 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1225 E Prospect Rd P8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity