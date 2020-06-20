1225 E Prospect Rd P8

Amenities
Unit P8 Available 08/01/20 Northfield Condo - Property Id: 275775
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo available in West-Central Fort Collins! Enjoy a great location near parks, trails, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment - just blocks from CSU campus. Master suite has a HUGE closet & attached full bathroom. Owner pays trash and water. Washer/Dryer included. Bus stop is right outside! Free application - email for tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275775
No Pets Allowed
