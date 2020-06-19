All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 121 Buckingham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
121 Buckingham Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

121 Buckingham Street

121 Buckingham Street · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

121 Buckingham Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Buckingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Buckingham Street · Avail. Jul 9

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
121 Buckingham Street Available 07/09/20 Beautifully Updated Home! Available July! - Available July 9th

Gorgeous hardwood linoleum and an updated kitchen and bathroom are all things that you will find in this 3 bedroom home! The bathroom has a double vanity, soaker tub, and a rainfall shower head! You will also get to enjoy the fenced backyard, outdoor storage, tankless water heater, and included washer and dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawncare.

3-4 years positive rental references required. Up to 2 dogs will be allowed with additional $300 deposit per dog and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Buckingham Street have any available units?
121 Buckingham Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 121 Buckingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Buckingham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Buckingham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Buckingham Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Buckingham Street offer parking?
No, 121 Buckingham Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Buckingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Buckingham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Buckingham Street have a pool?
No, 121 Buckingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Buckingham Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Buckingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Buckingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Buckingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Buckingham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Buckingham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 121 Buckingham Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity