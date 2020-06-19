Amenities

121 Buckingham Street Available 07/09/20 Beautifully Updated Home! Available July! - Available July 9th



Gorgeous hardwood linoleum and an updated kitchen and bathroom are all things that you will find in this 3 bedroom home! The bathroom has a double vanity, soaker tub, and a rainfall shower head! You will also get to enjoy the fenced backyard, outdoor storage, tankless water heater, and included washer and dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawncare.



3-4 years positive rental references required. Up to 2 dogs will be allowed with additional $300 deposit per dog and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



No Cats Allowed



