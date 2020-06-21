1204 Emigh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.



1 dog negotiable



Spacious single family home near hospital, restaurants, shopping and bike trails



-1 Car Garage

-Updated floors and bathrooms

-Fenced yard with covered patio

-Breakfast nook off kitchen

-Washer/dryer included

-Bonus storage room



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



