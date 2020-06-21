All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1204 Emigh St

1204 Emigh Street · (970) 204-1139
Location

1204 Emigh Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Highlander Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.

1 dog negotiable

Spacious single family home near hospital, restaurants, shopping and bike trails

-1 Car Garage
-Updated floors and bathrooms
-Fenced yard with covered patio
-Breakfast nook off kitchen
-Washer/dryer included
-Bonus storage room

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Emigh St have any available units?
1204 Emigh St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Emigh St have?
Some of 1204 Emigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Emigh St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Emigh St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Emigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Emigh St is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Emigh St offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Emigh St does offer parking.
Does 1204 Emigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Emigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Emigh St have a pool?
No, 1204 Emigh St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Emigh St have accessible units?
No, 1204 Emigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Emigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Emigh St has units with dishwashers.
