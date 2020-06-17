All apartments in Fort Collins
1117 Remington A
1117 Remington A

1117 Remington Street · (970) 215-7016
Location

1117 Remington Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Historic Fort Collins High School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1117 Remington Upper Unit - Property Id: 228105

Nice 2 bedroom with hardwood floors, large bedrooms, huge built-in closets, washer and dryer, adorable kitchen, just painted, and tons of natural light. Includes oversized 1 car garage and off street parking! Only one block away from CSU and approx. 5 blocks to downtown! Great location in good area of Remington. $1550 per month plus tenant pays
utilities. Requires $1550 security deposit. Available NOW. Some pets okay, fenced yard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228105
Property Id 228105

(RLNE5672829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Remington A have any available units?
1117 Remington A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Remington A have?
Some of 1117 Remington A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Remington A currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Remington A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Remington A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Remington A is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Remington A offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Remington A does offer parking.
Does 1117 Remington A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Remington A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Remington A have a pool?
No, 1117 Remington A does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Remington A have accessible units?
No, 1117 Remington A does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Remington A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Remington A does not have units with dishwashers.
