1117 Remington A

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom with hardwood floors, large bedrooms, huge built-in closets, washer and dryer, adorable kitchen, just painted, and tons of natural light. Includes oversized 1 car garage and off street parking! Only one block away from CSU and approx. 5 blocks to downtown! Great location in good area of Remington. $1550 per month plus tenant pays

utilities. Requires $1550 security deposit. Available NOW. Some pets okay, fenced yard!

