1117 Fairview Drive

1117 Fairview Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

1117 Fairview Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1117 Fairview Drive · Avail. Aug 4

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1117 Fairview Drive Available 08/04/20 4-Bedroom Just Minutes From CSU: Available August! - Available August 4

This large 4 bedroom home is conveniently located just a few miles from CSU, restaurants and plenty of Fort Collins shopping.

A friendly neighborhood and large fenced backyard make it perfect for outdoor BBQs or throwing a frisbee. 1-car attached garage and plenty of street parking! Hardwood floors, a large, open kitchen and a finished basement are just a few great features!

Washer and dryer hook-ups. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. Pets are considered with additional $300 per animal and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over 1 year old.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE5817360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Fairview Drive have any available units?
1117 Fairview Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 1117 Fairview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Fairview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Fairview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Fairview Drive does offer parking.
Does 1117 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
