1117 Fairview Drive Available 08/04/20 4-Bedroom Just Minutes From CSU: Available August! - Available August 4



This large 4 bedroom home is conveniently located just a few miles from CSU, restaurants and plenty of Fort Collins shopping.



A friendly neighborhood and large fenced backyard make it perfect for outdoor BBQs or throwing a frisbee. 1-car attached garage and plenty of street parking! Hardwood floors, a large, open kitchen and a finished basement are just a few great features!



Washer and dryer hook-ups. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. Pets are considered with additional $300 per animal and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over 1 year old.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



