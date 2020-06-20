All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1040 Glenmoor Drive

1040 Glenmoor Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

1040 Glenmoor Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Avery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Glenmoor Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1040 Glenmoor Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed House in Northwest Fort Collins! Available August! - This house is perfectly located for anyone who wants easy access to the beautiful Horsetooth reservoir! The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen that was recently updated with a gas stove, new fridge, and dishwasher! Hardwood floors are featured throughout the house. There is a bonus rec room with a gas fireplace! As the house was recently re-insulated, you will be nice and toasty in the winter and cool in the summer! Whole house fan and A/C!

There is a single car, insulated garage and additional shed out back that are all perfect for storage! The back yard features a dedicated garden space, patio, and large tree for shade!

Coming soon is an updated bathroom!

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name, and are responsible for all lawn care. One pet considered with an additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed Restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dogs must be over 1 year.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

(RLNE5823927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
1040 Glenmoor Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 1040 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Glenmoor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Glenmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Glenmoor Drive does offer parking.
Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Glenmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 Glenmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Glenmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
