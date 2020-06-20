Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1040 Glenmoor Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed House in Northwest Fort Collins! Available August! - This house is perfectly located for anyone who wants easy access to the beautiful Horsetooth reservoir! The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen that was recently updated with a gas stove, new fridge, and dishwasher! Hardwood floors are featured throughout the house. There is a bonus rec room with a gas fireplace! As the house was recently re-insulated, you will be nice and toasty in the winter and cool in the summer! Whole house fan and A/C!



There is a single car, insulated garage and additional shed out back that are all perfect for storage! The back yard features a dedicated garden space, patio, and large tree for shade!



Coming soon is an updated bathroom!



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name, and are responsible for all lawn care. One pet considered with an additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Breed Restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dogs must be over 1 year.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



(RLNE5823927)