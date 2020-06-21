1016 Remington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Historic Home in Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 293135



Come make this house your own, located 5 minutes walking from old town, campus and new football stadium!!! Close to restaurants, bars and all the great Fort Collins festivals. Completely remodeled and renovated 1904 historic home. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with work from home loft office or study area. Brand New appliances/kitchen, floor, and bathrooms. Double lot so lots of yard space in the fully fenced in yard. Tons of off street parking!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293135

Property Id 293135



(RLNE5843315)