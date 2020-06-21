All apartments in Fort Collins
1016 Remington Street

1016 Remington Street · (720) 323-4511
Location

1016 Remington Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Historic Fort Collins High School

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Historic Home in Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 293135

Come make this house your own, located 5 minutes walking from old town, campus and new football stadium!!! Close to restaurants, bars and all the great Fort Collins festivals. Completely remodeled and renovated 1904 historic home. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with work from home loft office or study area. Brand New appliances/kitchen, floor, and bathrooms. Double lot so lots of yard space in the fully fenced in yard. Tons of off street parking!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Remington Street have any available units?
1016 Remington Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Remington Street have?
Some of 1016 Remington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Remington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Remington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Remington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Remington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Remington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Remington Street does offer parking.
Does 1016 Remington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Remington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Remington Street have a pool?
No, 1016 Remington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Remington Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 Remington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Remington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Remington Street has units with dishwashers.
