in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Bright four bedroom, two bathroom home on the west side of Fort Collins! Newly refinsihed hardwood floors! The large living room windows and unique corner bedroom windows make this home full of natural light. Kitchen cabinets have been repainted and refinished with original hardware. New SS kitchen appliances. Good sized basement with two additional bedrooms, newly remodeled bathroom, media room & laundry room. Washer/Dryer included. Large backyard & Garage Parking. Available June 1 or May 15.