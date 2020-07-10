Amenities

4367 S Logan St Available 07/01/20 Cute remodeled home with HUGE yard - This super cute remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home, has an updated kitchen, all new flooring and paint throughout, and tons of character. There is an enormous fenced in yard with multiple shade trees, perfect for outdoor entertainment or pets! There is also a storage shed in the back yard and a 1 car garage. Sit on the front porch and watch the world go by or head out to nearby shopping, restaurants, and parks. The location is perfect as a mid-way point between downtown and the DTC area. Easy access to the light rail as well as all of the Broadway shops nearby. Tons of opportunity for biking, hiking, parks and trails. Easy DU access, would be great for students, roommates.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Appliances included.



