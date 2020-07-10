All apartments in Englewood
4367 S Logan St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

4367 S Logan St

4367 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4367 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4367 S Logan St Available 07/01/20 Cute remodeled home with HUGE yard - This super cute remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home, has an updated kitchen, all new flooring and paint throughout, and tons of character. There is an enormous fenced in yard with multiple shade trees, perfect for outdoor entertainment or pets! There is also a storage shed in the back yard and a 1 car garage. Sit on the front porch and watch the world go by or head out to nearby shopping, restaurants, and parks. The location is perfect as a mid-way point between downtown and the DTC area. Easy access to the light rail as well as all of the Broadway shops nearby. Tons of opportunity for biking, hiking, parks and trails. Easy DU access, would be great for students, roommates.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. Appliances included.

(RLNE5842268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 S Logan St have any available units?
4367 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4367 S Logan St have?
Some of 4367 S Logan St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
4367 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4367 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 4367 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 4367 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 4367 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4367 S Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 4367 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 4367 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 4367 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4367 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.

