3410 South Downing St.

PRICE REDUCED! Single Family Home in Englewood! (3 bed 1 bath) - 3410 SOUTH DOWNING STREET, ENGLEWOOD, CO. 80113



3 BEDROOMS - 1 BATH



NOW $1850.00 WAS $1,900.00. RENT PLUS ALL UTILITIES - SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT.



LOCATED IN THE ENGLEWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT HOME SCHOOLS ARE CHARLES HAY (ELEMENTARY), ENGLEWOOD (MIDDLE SCHOOL), ENGLEWOOD (HIGH SCHOOL).



THIS SINGLE FAMILY HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND 1 BATH IN 928 SQFT. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM HALLWAYS. BIG KITCHEN WITH WASHER AND DRYER. GAS STOVE. SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND WORKSHOP! LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH HUGE COVERED PATIO! THERE IS NO COOLING SYSTEM IN THE HOME. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING PROPERTY.



PETS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOOD REFERENCES AND PET DEPOSITS. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT AND IS DUE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ACCEPTANCE. ONE FULL MONTHS RENT IS ALWAYS DUE AT MOVE IN. PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



