Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Woodstream Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Woodstream Village

Open Now until 6pm
10050 E Harvard Ave · (720) 307-3906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B215 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit F649 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit E239 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E138 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit E738 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit D630 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodstream Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Our richly appealing apartments in Denver, Colorado are comfortable and convenient. We have eight different floor plans that include one and two bedrooms that range in size from 702 square feet to 1,220 square feet. With newly renovated interiors, walk-in closets and spacious living space, our apartments for rent are perfect for your lifestyle. We are confident you will enjoy your stay in our apartments because we have incredible amenities like our indoor and outdoor pools. Other conveniences we provide for you include garage parking to keep your car protected from the elements, a balcony or patio so you can see majestic mountain views and various sports courts for entertainment. We are a pet-friendly community that welcomes two pets per home, with no weight limit. Take a walk around our beautiful landscaping, or get a workout in ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1b: $150, 2b: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Storm Water Fee: $3.29/month; Pest Control: $3/month; Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Dobermans, ChowChows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers, American, Bull Dogs, Kerelian Bear Dogs or any hybrids or mixed breeds with any of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open lot; Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodstream Village have any available units?
Woodstream Village has 22 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodstream Village have?
Some of Woodstream Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodstream Village currently offering any rent specials?
Woodstream Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodstream Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodstream Village is pet friendly.
Does Woodstream Village offer parking?
Yes, Woodstream Village offers parking.
Does Woodstream Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodstream Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodstream Village have a pool?
Yes, Woodstream Village has a pool.
Does Woodstream Village have accessible units?
No, Woodstream Village does not have accessible units.
Does Woodstream Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodstream Village has units with dishwashers.

