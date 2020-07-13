Woodstream Village.

Lease Length: 3-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1b: $150, 2b: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Storm Water Fee: $3.29/month; Pest Control: $3/month; Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Huskies, Dobermans, ChowChows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers, American, Bull Dogs, Kerelian Bear Dogs or any hybrids or mixed breeds with any of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open lot; Parking garage.