Outlook Gateway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

Outlook Gateway

5650 Argonne St · (213) 444-5484
Rent Special
$0 upfront deposit PLUS move in by 7/31/2020 and receive half off first 1, 2, or 3 months! Contact our leasing office today to learn more! (on select units)
Rent Special
$0 upfront deposit PLUS half off 1, 2, or 3 months!* (Select homes only) Contact our leasing office today to learn more about our unbeatable specials!
Location

5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-207 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 10-207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 6-207 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 77+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-200 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 9-210 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 9-201 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

See 61+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
dog grooming area
package receiving
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area. Conveniently located between the Denver International Airport, Aurora and Downtown, Outlook Gateway provides continued connectivity to all parts of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Enjoy onsite amenities that make it hard to leave home including pool & hot tub, fitness center, pet wash & pet parka area and cafe with work spaces. Call or contact our leasing team to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 non-refundable pet deposit for each pet. The pet fee is $200 and pet rent is $35. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $175/month. Detached and building access garages are available. $100-$175/month. Contact the office for details!.
Storage Details: Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Outlook Gateway have any available units?
Outlook Gateway has 144 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Outlook Gateway have?
Some of Outlook Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Outlook Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Outlook Gateway is offering the following rent specials: $0 upfront deposit PLUS move in by 7/31/2020 and receive half off first 1, 2, or 3 months! Contact our leasing office today to learn more! (on select units)
Is Outlook Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Outlook Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Outlook Gateway offer parking?
No, Outlook Gateway does not offer parking.
Does Outlook Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Outlook Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Outlook Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Outlook Gateway has a pool.
Does Outlook Gateway have accessible units?
No, Outlook Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Outlook Gateway have units with dishwashers?
No, Outlook Gateway does not have units with dishwashers.
