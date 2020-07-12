/
282 Apartments for rent in Kennedy, Denver, CO
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,186
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$937
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
875 sqft
Each apartment has balconies with large windows to have spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, on-site pool, and golf course. Residents can relax the fully-equipped clubhouse or go off-site to the nearby Summit Steakhouse, Stampede, Laser Quest, and various other dining and entertainment options.
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,338
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Welcome to Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes, a residential community featuring Three and Four bedroom townhomes in Aurora, CO.
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,089
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
13606 E Bates Ave #109
13606 East Bates Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Heather Gardens Home - Welcome home to Heather Gardens, a 55+, non smoking community. This condo is located on the first floor and ready for an easy move in. Just off the living room is a sunny, enclosed lanai with walk out access.
9250 E Girard #9
9250 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1207 sqft
DTC Town HOME!!! - Huge 3 bedroom like brand new!!! Updated windows, spacious bedrooms and Master includes an ensuite half bath. Property comes with 1 reserved parking space.
3872 S Dallas St Unit 208
3872 South Dallas Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Don't miss this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Cherry Creek School districts. This unit has a private one car garage and 2 reserved parking permits.
12514 E Cornell Ave
12514 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
Spacious one bedroom condo with newer carpet. Photos are old, new ones are coming soon! Ample living and dining area with wood burning fireplace. Large bedroom with walk in closet.
9700 East Iliff Avenue
9700 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,138 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops.
12159 E. Amherst Cir.
12159 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2722 sqft
12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric.
3046 S Macon Cir 1
3046 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2018 sqft
3046 S Macon Cir 1 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Townhome 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Car garage - This lovely townhome will be available 09/11/2020. It is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, carpet, and brand enw LVT on the main floor.
10124 E Jewell Ave #11
10124 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
10124 E Jewell Ave #11 Available 08/15/20 Quiet Townhome with Two Master Suites - Updated and Cozy: Step into this adorable townhome with tons of updates.
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1683 sqft
Come tour this great three bedroom condo in the Cherry Creek Meadows community! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,683 square feet of livable space.
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B
9901 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
9901 E. Evans Ave 21B Available 09/10/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Denver Town-home in Cherry Creek School District! Available September 9th! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8185, 9901-e-evans-ave@rent.
9995 East Harvard Avenue
9995 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1138 sqft
9995 E Harvard Avenue Building L #155 To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.
3184 S Heather Gardens Way #205
3184 South Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Heather Gardens - Spectacular age 55 and over location in Heather Gardens with assigned, semi-covered parking. Located on the 2nd floor the unit offers band new paint and carpet throughout. SORRY NO PETS.
3009 South Xenia Street
3009 South Xenia Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2574 sqft
3009 South Xenia Street Available 08/01/20 Wonderful remodel - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, four level, located in Point South close to Hampden and Yosemite.
