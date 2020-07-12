/
/
/
harvey park south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
235 Apartments for rent in Harvey Park South, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Harvey Park South
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BEAR VALLEY $1150/mo. - Property Id: 125929 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM SW DENVER at 3663 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver This unfurnished 600 square foot condo rental is on a large verdant campus in SW Denver.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 S. Irving St.
2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5706 West Asbury Place
5706 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
2126 S. Osceola St.
2126 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August. Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2211 S Quitman Way
2211 South Quitman Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2346 sqft
Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3827 South King Street
3827 South King Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey Park South
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,092
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
55 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,206
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, COColumbine, COGreenwood Village, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEdgewater, CO