east colfax
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:41 AM
352 Apartments for rent in East Colfax, Denver, CO
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
7 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1355 Rosemary St
1355 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1164 sqft
2 Bedroom ranch style home in Kensington! - Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Kensington! Over 1,150 finished square feet including a great living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1456 Syracuse St
1456 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
704 sqft
1456 Syracuse St Denver 80220 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1921 Sq Footage: 704 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1412 Verbena Street
1412 Verbena Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1593 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Denver will welcome you with 1593 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher,
Results within 1 mile of East Colfax
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
60 Units Available
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,635
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1151 sqft
New upscale community close to hiking and biking trails. High-end finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens, Caesarstone countertops with slab backsplashes and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
21 Units Available
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1568 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pets allowed. Enjoy an onsite courtyard and grill area. Within a short distance of the Denver Zoo and Central Park. Near I-70 and I-270.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
11 Units Available
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1201 sqft
Located in Stapleton with easy access to Central Park Recreation Center, Farmers Market, biking trails, and four community pools. All units have built-in laundry, walk-in closets, and access to 24 hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 09:52am
3 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
69 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
701 Roslyn St Unit 43
701 Roslyn St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Amazing Lowery Town home - 2 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and an additional powder room for guests on the main floor, along with a full size stackable washer and dryer near the bedrooms on the second floor, master bedroom has a nice walk
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3270 Oneida St.
3270 Oneida Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1604 sqft
Come Check Your New Home Out on Oneida!!! - Check out this amazing remodeled house with a gorgeous kitchen and stainless steel appliances! This home features refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops & newer windows.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2871 Alton Street
2871 Alton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1509 sqft
2871 Alton Street Available 07/17/20 Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Home with 2-Car Garage in a Wonderful Neighborhood - Located in a quiet and well-kept neighborhood. This home boasts modern finishes with an open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7464 East 8th Avenue Unit #54
7464 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
A Lowry Gem Waiting For You!! - A Unit Simply Too Good to Pass Up.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6801 Martin Luther King Blvd
6801 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Captivating location, close to Stapleton and Stanley Marketplace. Short drive to Colorado Blvd with approximately 5 miles to downtown Denver. Close to City Park and the Museum of Science and Nature. Very close access to I-70/270 and I-36 to Boulder.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2235 Valentia St.
2235 Valentia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
2235 Valentia St. Available 08/03/20 Spacious Townhome with Central AC and 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Spacious 3 bed and 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3066 Magnolia Street
3066 Magnolia Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Charming North Park Hill Home w/ Large Backyard + Shed and Garage!! - Bright and charming home in North Park Hill with lovely open floor plan! Enter the house into a bright living room with a large window and wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3020 N Pontiac Street
3020 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Lovely Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill - Lovely 1952, 1492 sqft Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill . Large fenced backyard for children or pets to play, large secure detached garage for off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103
8893 East 24th Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1548 sqft
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020. 3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
8200 E 8th Avenue
8200 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
995 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Great value in desirable Lowry neighborhood. Private 2nd-floor unit nestled in large trees. Central air, outside storage, high ceilings, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, wood look flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1149 Akron Street
1149 Akron Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
778 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2850 Roslyn St
2850 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1774 sqft
Extra Spacious and Cozy Three Bedroom in Stapleton - Property Id: 258605 Only one floor plan for three bedrooms at community- three units ready for move in for May/ June. Convenient location near Stapleton shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1410 Dayton
1410 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
600 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom with lots of yard! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the up and coming Arts District of Aurora. Close to all amenities and several arts venues. Great fenced back yard with extra fenced garden area.
