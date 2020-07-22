Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room parking on-site laundry coffee bar dog grooming area lobby

The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer. Come and find out what makes The Retreat such a special place to live!



We offer 1, 2 & 3-bedroom floor plans that boast amenities such as a full-size washer/dryer, balcony or patio, air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, and newer kitchen appliances that make our apartments stand out from the crowd. Our beautiful community amenities include a year-round indoor swimming pool and spa, on-site playgrounds, a stylishly designed clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center complete with top-of-the-line equipment.



Our prime location puts us close to great schools like Helen Keller Elementary, Russell Middle School, and Doherty High School. The University of Colorado is also just a seven-minute drive away. Just a mile southwest, you'll find all the daily necessities at Walmart Neighborhood Market, King Soopers, and Marketplace at Austin Bluffs. Feel like going out for some fun? Nearby you'll discover everything from great restaurants to trendy stores to outdoor adventures.



For a spectacular Colorado Springs apartment in a wonderful neighborhood, look no further than The Retreat at Austin Bluffs. Contact Weidner Apartment Homes today to learn about pricing, apartment availability, our pet policy, or to schedule a tour. We’d love to help you find your new home!