All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Retreat at Austin Bluffs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:43 AM

Retreat at Austin Bluffs

4675 Templeton Park Cir · (719) 224-9690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Old Farm
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Old Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 149 · Avail. Aug 11

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 443 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 382 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 480 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Unit 056 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Austin Bluffs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
dog grooming area
lobby
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer. Come and find out what makes The Retreat such a special place to live!

We offer 1, 2 & 3-bedroom floor plans that boast amenities such as a full-size washer/dryer, balcony or patio, air conditioning, wood-burning fireplace, and newer kitchen appliances that make our apartments stand out from the crowd. Our beautiful community amenities include a year-round indoor swimming pool and spa, on-site playgrounds, a stylishly designed clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center complete with top-of-the-line equipment.

Our prime location puts us close to great schools like Helen Keller Elementary, Russell Middle School, and Doherty High School. The University of Colorado is also just a seven-minute drive away. Just a mile southwest, you'll find all the daily necessities at Walmart Neighborhood Market, King Soopers, and Marketplace at Austin Bluffs. Feel like going out for some fun? Nearby you'll discover everything from great restaurants to trendy stores to outdoor adventures.

For a spectacular Colorado Springs apartment in a wonderful neighborhood, look no further than The Retreat at Austin Bluffs. Contact Weidner Apartment Homes today to learn about pricing, apartment availability, our pet policy, or to schedule a tour. We’d love to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for 1st pet; $100 for 2nd pet
fee: $200 for 1st pet; $100 for 2nd pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have any available units?
Retreat at Austin Bluffs has 12 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have?
Some of Retreat at Austin Bluffs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Austin Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Austin Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Austin Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Austin Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Austin Bluffs offers parking.
Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Austin Bluffs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Austin Bluffs has a pool.
Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Austin Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Austin Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Austin Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Retreat at Austin Bluffs?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Ironwood at Palmer Park
3504 Van Teylingen Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColorado Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity