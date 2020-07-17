2027 Bristlecone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two-story style Townhome in Rockrimmon area with Central AC, and deck with Amazing views! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, Living room with gas fireplace, dining room, Kitchen with range, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit (as is) HOA Rules and Regulations apply. HOA covers snow removal & trash. D-20 schools. 1 Small dog OR cat negotiable with owner approval, per HOA Rules, and additional deposit, no smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.