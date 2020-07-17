All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

2027 Bristlecone Dr

2027 Bristlecone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Bristlecone Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two-story style Townhome in Rockrimmon area with Central AC, and deck with Amazing views! 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, Living room with gas fireplace, dining room, Kitchen with range, disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Stack-able washer and dryer in unit (as is) HOA Rules and Regulations apply. HOA covers snow removal & trash. D-20 schools. 1 Small dog OR cat negotiable with owner approval, per HOA Rules, and additional deposit, no smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have any available units?
2027 Bristlecone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have?
Some of 2027 Bristlecone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Bristlecone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Bristlecone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Bristlecone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Bristlecone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Bristlecone Dr offers parking.
Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 Bristlecone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have a pool?
No, 2027 Bristlecone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2027 Bristlecone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Bristlecone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Bristlecone Dr has units with dishwashers.
