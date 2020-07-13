All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes

901 E Phillips Ln · (424) 352-7295
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO 80122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0953 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 8221 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 0931 · Avail. now

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8267 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Unit 8201 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Unit 8269 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
hot tub
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Township at Highlands Apartments and Townhomes in Centennial, CO 80122 offers updated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, kitchen island and wood flooring throughout. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with full size in unit washer and dryer, central AC and private patios. Two story townhomes have vaulted ceilings, basements and attached garages. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Community features outdoor swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, 24 hour fitness center and more! Exceptional nearby schools including Runyon Elementary with a top school rating, Sand Creek Elementary, John Wesley Powell Middle School and Heritage High School. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Just a few minutes from the C 470 highway, Park Meadows Mall, I 25, Denver Tech Center, and Littleton. Guarantors welcome. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $130/month. Detached garage parking options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $27/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes has 7 units available starting at $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
