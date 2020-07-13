Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access hot tub lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Township at Highlands Apartments and Townhomes in Centennial, CO 80122 offers updated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, kitchen island and wood flooring throughout. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with full size in unit washer and dryer, central AC and private patios. Two story townhomes have vaulted ceilings, basements and attached garages. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Community features outdoor swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, 24 hour fitness center and more! Exceptional nearby schools including Runyon Elementary with a top school rating, Sand Creek Elementary, John Wesley Powell Middle School and Heritage High School. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Just a few minutes from the C 470 highway, Park Meadows Mall, I 25, Denver Tech Center, and Littleton. Guarantors welcome. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.