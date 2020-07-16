All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 8089 South Newport Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8089 South Newport Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:30 PM

8089 South Newport Court

8089 South Newport Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8089 South Newport Court, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Centennial! Bright and spacious kitchen. Open layout with large master and lower level bedroom. Great back patio! Fantastic neighborhood near restaurants, shopping, miles of paths and trails, parks, public transportation, w/ easy access to C-470 & I-25. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8089 South Newport Court have any available units?
8089 South Newport Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 8089 South Newport Court currently offering any rent specials?
8089 South Newport Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8089 South Newport Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8089 South Newport Court is pet friendly.
Does 8089 South Newport Court offer parking?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not offer parking.
Does 8089 South Newport Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8089 South Newport Court have a pool?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not have a pool.
Does 8089 South Newport Court have accessible units?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8089 South Newport Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8089 South Newport Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8089 South Newport Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentennial 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs