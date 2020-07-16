8089 South Newport Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Centennial! Bright and spacious kitchen. Open layout with large master and lower level bedroom. Great back patio! Fantastic neighborhood near restaurants, shopping, miles of paths and trails, parks, public transportation, w/ easy access to C-470 & I-25. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com !

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.