7192 East Briarwood Circle - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic DTC 2BD, 1.5BA Town home in Sturbridge on Arapahoe & Quebec! Up to 2 small to small dogs under 30 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. Water/sewer, trash service, seasonal community pool, tennis court, clothes washer/dryer are all included! Amazing location that puts you close to the DTC, Light Rail, schools, and shopping. 2 car detached garage.



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "my.matterport.com/show/?m=zyKVVCaX34c" -



Welcome home to an amazing two-story townhome in the Sturbridge community near the DTC and I25 for easy access into downtown Denver! Warm and inviting colors welcome you into this lovely home, with beautiful vinyl plank flooring on the main level. The main floor offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining area, a kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and gorgeous new light fixtures, plus a powder room! Off the living room is your private patio with southern exposure, and gated-access to your 2 car detached garage. Upstairs are both bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, plus the full bath!



Included in the rent is water/sewer, trash service, use of the seasonal community pool, tennis court, and the clothes washer and dryer! Amazing location that puts you close to the DTC, Light Rail, schools, public library, great eateries along Arapahoe Road, and shopping. 2 car detached garage. Don't miss out on this amazing DTC townhome in the Sturbridge community, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 30 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.