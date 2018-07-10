All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7097 South Knolls Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7097 South Knolls Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:32 PM

7097 South Knolls Way

7097 South Knolls Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7097 South Knolls Way, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
cats allowed
This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 1,334 square feet of living space.

It has stunning hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen has been newly remodeled and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash. Other amenities include AC, a wood burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Relax and enjoy the Colorado sunshine in the private courtyard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.

This beautiful townhome offers easy access to parks and trails, including Cherry Knolls Park and the Highline trail which are just 3 minutes away. Shopping and dining at the Streets of Southglenn are cloesby. Travel is easy with access to C-470.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal are all included in the rent.

1 small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7097 South Knolls Way have any available units?
7097 South Knolls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7097 South Knolls Way have?
Some of 7097 South Knolls Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7097 South Knolls Way currently offering any rent specials?
7097 South Knolls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7097 South Knolls Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7097 South Knolls Way is pet friendly.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way offer parking?
Yes, 7097 South Knolls Way offers parking.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7097 South Knolls Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way have a pool?
No, 7097 South Knolls Way does not have a pool.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way have accessible units?
No, 7097 South Knolls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7097 South Knolls Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7097 South Knolls Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7097 South Knolls Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs