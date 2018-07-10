7097 South Knolls Way

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 1,334 square feet of living space.



It has stunning hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen has been newly remodeled and features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash. Other amenities include AC, a wood burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Relax and enjoy the Colorado sunshine in the private courtyard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage.



This beautiful townhome offers easy access to parks and trails, including Cherry Knolls Park and the Highline trail which are just 3 minutes away. Shopping and dining at the Streets of Southglenn are cloesby. Travel is easy with access to C-470.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal are all included in the rent.



1 small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.



