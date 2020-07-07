All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

6775 S. Bellaire Way

6775 South Bellaire Way · No Longer Available
Location

6775 South Bellaire Way, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1aaae8032 ----
You\'ll love this totally remodeled & updated Nob Hill ranch! plenty of space with 3 beds 2 non-conforming bonus rooms. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and maple cabinets, equipped with all stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher. Washer and dryer are provided and located in the finished basement. Upstairs bathroom is updated with ceramic tile beautiful and spacious vanity with lots of drawer and cabinet space. Stay comfortable with the newly installed central A/C unit, furnace and hot water heater. Downstairs in the basement is lots of storage space! This property has tons of room not only inside but also a spacious concrete covered patio, with a large fenced in private backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new garage door & opener, new driveway, new paint on main floor, recently replaced carpet, new light fixtures, new crown molding, new doors.

Property is located minutes away from grocery stores, Cherry knolls shopping center, Little Dry Creek Park. Quick access to I-25 as well as C-470. Only 6 minutes away from The Streets at SouthGlenn, where you can find Whole Foods, H&M, Old Navy, 24 hour Fitness, Cinemas, Bad Daddy\'s Burger, Bar Louie, Modern Market, Indulge Wine Bar & Bistro, other shopping and much much more!! Also only 15 minute-drive to Park Meadows mall!!

Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 1 Car Garage
Central A/C
Covered Patio
Finished Basement
Forced Air
Garage
Large Fenced Backyard
Oven/Range
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have any available units?
6775 S. Bellaire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have?
Some of 6775 S. Bellaire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6775 S. Bellaire Way currently offering any rent specials?
6775 S. Bellaire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6775 S. Bellaire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6775 S. Bellaire Way is pet friendly.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way offer parking?
Yes, 6775 S. Bellaire Way offers parking.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6775 S. Bellaire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have a pool?
No, 6775 S. Bellaire Way does not have a pool.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have accessible units?
No, 6775 S. Bellaire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6775 S. Bellaire Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6775 S. Bellaire Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6775 S. Bellaire Way has units with air conditioning.

