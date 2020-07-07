6775 S. Bellaire Way

Amenities

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1aaae8032

You\'ll love this totally remodeled & updated Nob Hill ranch! plenty of space with 3 beds 2 non-conforming bonus rooms. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and maple cabinets, equipped with all stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher. Washer and dryer are provided and located in the finished basement. Upstairs bathroom is updated with ceramic tile beautiful and spacious vanity with lots of drawer and cabinet space. Stay comfortable with the newly installed central A/C unit, furnace and hot water heater. Downstairs in the basement is lots of storage space! This property has tons of room not only inside but also a spacious concrete covered patio, with a large fenced in private backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new garage door & opener, new driveway, new paint on main floor, recently replaced carpet, new light fixtures, new crown molding, new doors.



Property is located minutes away from grocery stores, Cherry knolls shopping center, Little Dry Creek Park. Quick access to I-25 as well as C-470. Only 6 minutes away from The Streets at SouthGlenn, where you can find Whole Foods, H&M, Old Navy, 24 hour Fitness, Cinemas, Bad Daddy\'s Burger, Bar Louie, Modern Market, Indulge Wine Bar & Bistro, other shopping and much much more!! Also only 15 minute-drive to Park Meadows mall!!



Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



