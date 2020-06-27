All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 4648 S Flanders Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
4648 S Flanders Way
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

4648 S Flanders Way

4648 South Flanders Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4648 South Flanders Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful home that's available for rent or sale today. Stainless steel appliances greet you in the eat-in kitchen along w/ a living room, formal dining room, and family room w/ fireplace. Also on the main floor is an office/bedroom with closet, a laundry room, and 1/2 bath. Enjoy the huge wrap around deck with a fully fenced yard. The owner will consider pets w/ deposit. (rentals) Upstairs has an amazing master bedroom w/ attached master bath w/ jacuzzi tub + large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a full bath, large loft w/ closet, and two more bedrooms. Alexa enabled Wi-Fi thermostat included. Unfinished basement plus 2 car garage. Trash included in rent. For a full walkthrough video & to schedule a showing please visit www.showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery and select this property. I am a licensed real estate agent w/ Renters Warehouse Denver. Renters insurance is required for all rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 S Flanders Way have any available units?
4648 S Flanders Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4648 S Flanders Way have?
Some of 4648 S Flanders Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 S Flanders Way currently offering any rent specials?
4648 S Flanders Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 S Flanders Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 S Flanders Way is pet friendly.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way offer parking?
Yes, 4648 S Flanders Way offers parking.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 S Flanders Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way have a pool?
Yes, 4648 S Flanders Way has a pool.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way have accessible units?
No, 4648 S Flanders Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 S Flanders Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4648 S Flanders Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4648 S Flanders Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs