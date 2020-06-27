4648 S Flanders Way

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful home that's available for rent or sale today. Stainless steel appliances greet you in the eat-in kitchen along w/ a living room, formal dining room, and family room w/ fireplace. Also on the main floor is an office/bedroom with closet, a laundry room, and 1/2 bath. Enjoy the huge wrap around deck with a fully fenced yard. The owner will consider pets w/ deposit. (rentals) Upstairs has an amazing master bedroom w/ attached master bath w/ jacuzzi tub + large walk-in closet. Also upstairs is a full bath, large loft w/ closet, and two more bedrooms. Alexa enabled Wi-Fi thermostat included. Unfinished basement plus 2 car garage. Trash included in rent. For a full walkthrough video & to schedule a showing please visit www.showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery and select this property. I am a licensed real estate agent w/ Renters Warehouse Denver. Renters insurance is required for all rentals.