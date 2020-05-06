All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 21423 East Crestline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
21423 East Crestline Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:00 PM

21423 East Crestline Drive

21423 East Crestline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21423 East Crestline Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 984335.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Park View will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new exterior and interior paint, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, skylights, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Legacy, and Outlook Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Sprouts, Walmart, Sams Club, Traget, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road, E-470, and I-225.

Nearby schools include Timberline Elementary School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 984335.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have any available units?
21423 East Crestline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21423 East Crestline Drive have?
Some of 21423 East Crestline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21423 East Crestline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21423 East Crestline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21423 East Crestline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21423 East Crestline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21423 East Crestline Drive offers parking.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21423 East Crestline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have a pool?
No, 21423 East Crestline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have accessible units?
No, 21423 East Crestline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21423 East Crestline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21423 East Crestline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21423 East Crestline Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs