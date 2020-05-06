21423 East Crestline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 984335.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Park View will welcome you with 1,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new exterior and interior paint, lots of natural light, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, skylights, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Legacy, and Outlook Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Sprouts, Walmart, Sams Club, Traget, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road, E-470, and I-225.



Nearby schools include Timberline Elementary School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 984335.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.