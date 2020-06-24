21358 E Powers Ave

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Centennial. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space and deck. This home features a lovely family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample granite counter space.

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.