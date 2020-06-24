All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 21358 E Powers Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
21358 E Powers Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

21358 E Powers Ave

21358 East Powers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21358 East Powers Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Centennial. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space and deck. This home features a lovely family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample granite counter space.
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21358 E Powers Ave have any available units?
21358 E Powers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21358 E Powers Ave have?
Some of 21358 E Powers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21358 E Powers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21358 E Powers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21358 E Powers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21358 E Powers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21358 E Powers Ave offers parking.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21358 E Powers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave have a pool?
No, 21358 E Powers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave have accessible units?
No, 21358 E Powers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21358 E Powers Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21358 E Powers Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21358 E Powers Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs