Centennial, CO
20277 East Powers Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20277 East Powers Place

20277 East Powers Place
Location

20277 East Powers Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located in Centennial. Gorgeous 2 story front entry and living area. Open floor plan with kitchen open to the dining and vaulted ceiling family room. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, room for a sitting area, walk in closet and separate bath and shower. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Main floor features 2 living areas, kitchen, dining, laundry and half bathroom. Home features plantation shutters throughout. Great private backyard perfect for entertaining!

PProfessionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20277 East Powers Place have any available units?
20277 East Powers Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 20277 East Powers Place currently offering any rent specials?
20277 East Powers Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20277 East Powers Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 20277 East Powers Place is pet friendly.
Does 20277 East Powers Place offer parking?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not offer parking.
Does 20277 East Powers Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20277 East Powers Place have a pool?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not have a pool.
Does 20277 East Powers Place have accessible units?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20277 East Powers Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20277 East Powers Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20277 East Powers Place does not have units with air conditioning.
