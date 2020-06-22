20277 East Powers Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located in Centennial. Gorgeous 2 story front entry and living area. Open floor plan with kitchen open to the dining and vaulted ceiling family room. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, room for a sitting area, walk in closet and separate bath and shower. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Main floor features 2 living areas, kitchen, dining, laundry and half bathroom. Home features plantation shutters throughout. Great private backyard perfect for entertaining!



