17606 E Progress Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

17606 E Progress Dr

17606 East Progress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17606 East Progress Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Nicely updated 3 bed, 2 bath Centennial home is ready for move in. Home features a great floor plan and nicely updated paint scheme throughout the house, stainless steel appliances, large private backyard, Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, attached garage and plenty of storage. Conveniently located with easy access to trails, schools, shopping, and the community includes a neighborhood pool.

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, Storage, Sprinkler System, Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17606 E Progress Dr have any available units?
17606 E Progress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17606 E Progress Dr have?
Some of 17606 E Progress Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17606 E Progress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17606 E Progress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17606 E Progress Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17606 E Progress Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17606 E Progress Dr offers parking.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17606 E Progress Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17606 E Progress Dr has a pool.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr have accessible units?
No, 17606 E Progress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17606 E Progress Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17606 E Progress Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17606 E Progress Dr has units with air conditioning.
