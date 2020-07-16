17606 E Progress Dr

Amenities

Nicely updated 3 bed, 2 bath Centennial home is ready for move in. Home features a great floor plan and nicely updated paint scheme throughout the house, stainless steel appliances, large private backyard, Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, attached garage and plenty of storage. Conveniently located with easy access to trails, schools, shopping, and the community includes a neighborhood pool.



Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



