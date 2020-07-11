Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

19 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
25 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Results within 10 miles of Castle Rock
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $500 Off Move In by July 11th! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
5 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
22 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,438
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
29 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,330
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
City Guide for Castle Rock, CO

And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")

Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Castle Rock, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Castle Rock apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

