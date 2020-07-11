19 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO with move-in specials

And, as the Star of Bethlehem Declared the Saviors birth - May this - the Star of Castle Rock Shine forth for Peace on Earth. (Helen Lowrie Marshall, "The Star of Castle Rock")

Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting.