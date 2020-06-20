3325 Umber Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

New Build Home in The Meadows! - Property Id: 192420



New Build Home In The Meadows - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom- Backs to open space and across from a park. Great location! Open-concept living space, wood floors, and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinets, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Study with glass french doors. Second floor master suite with trey ceiling, luxurious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with spacious closets, and laundry room with washer/dryer. 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement provides plenty of space. Home is located in The Meadows neighborhood by pools, schools, parks, walking paths, biking trails, hospital, shopping and many restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192420

Property Id 192420



(RLNE5408880)