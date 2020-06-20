3325 Umber Cir

Amenities
New Build Home In The Meadows
New Build Home In The Meadows - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom- Backs to open space and across from a park. Great location! Open-concept living space, wood floors, and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinets, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Study with glass french doors. Second floor master suite with trey ceiling, luxurious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with spacious closets, and laundry room with washer/dryer. 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement provides plenty of space. Home is located in The Meadows neighborhood by pools, schools, parks, walking paths, biking trails, hospital, shopping and many restaurants.
