Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3325 Umber Cir
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

3325 Umber Cir

3325 Umber Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Umber Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
New Build Home in The Meadows! - Property Id: 192420

New Build Home In The Meadows - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom- Backs to open space and across from a park. Great location! Open-concept living space, wood floors, and gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, white cabinets, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Study with glass french doors. Second floor master suite with trey ceiling, luxurious bathroom, and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms with spacious closets, and laundry room with washer/dryer. 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement provides plenty of space. Home is located in The Meadows neighborhood by pools, schools, parks, walking paths, biking trails, hospital, shopping and many restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192420
Property Id 192420

(RLNE5408880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Umber Cir have any available units?
3325 Umber Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3325 Umber Cir have?
Some of 3325 Umber Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Umber Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Umber Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Umber Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Umber Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Umber Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Umber Cir offers parking.
Does 3325 Umber Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Umber Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Umber Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Umber Cir has a pool.
Does 3325 Umber Cir have accessible units?
No, 3325 Umber Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Umber Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Umber Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Umber Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Umber Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

