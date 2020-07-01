Rent Calculator
All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2
1129 Eaton Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1129 Eaton Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Young-American
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Floor Plan: Windsor-2
Sq Ft: 650
Community Amenities
Clubhouse
Fitness Center
Air Conditioning
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Apartment Amenities
Fantastic Views
Vaulted Ceilings*
Patio or Balcony
Fireplace*
Washer/Dryer Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have any available units?
1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have?
Some of 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Castle Rock
.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 offer parking?
Yes, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 offers parking.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have a pool?
Yes, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 has a pool.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have accessible units?
No, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1129 Eaton Cir Unit: WINDSOR-2 has units with air conditioning.
