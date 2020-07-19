8 Ponderosa Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Comfortable 4 bed 2 bath Broomfield Home Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1464 sq. ft single family home set on quiet cul-de-sac. This home has it all, vaulted ceiling in the living room, hard wood floors, tiled kitchen with lots of cabinets and working space, plus an open dining area. There are three bedrooms on the main level and a full bath. Fully finished basement has a family room, utility/laundry room (W/D included), as well as a non-conforming 4th bedroom with its own 3/4 bath. Deck off the kitchen is ideal for BBQs. Covered parking under attached carport with storage.

The Greenway Park community has a pool, tennis courts, and 9-hole golf course.

Within Jefferson County school district.

Easy drive to Boulder, Westminster, Louisville, Lafayette, and Denver.



Tenants pay electricity, water and gas.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit ($250 refundable at end of lease). Property is unfenced.



Section 8 accepted.

No minimum credit score required!



Same day showings available, call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 or email admin@foxpropertymgmt.com to schedule yours today!



(RLNE4607299)