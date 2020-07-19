All apartments in Broomfield
8 Ponderosa Place

8 Ponderosa Place · No Longer Available
Location

8 Ponderosa Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Comfortable 4 bed 2 bath Broomfield Home Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1464 sq. ft single family home set on quiet cul-de-sac. This home has it all, vaulted ceiling in the living room, hard wood floors, tiled kitchen with lots of cabinets and working space, plus an open dining area. There are three bedrooms on the main level and a full bath. Fully finished basement has a family room, utility/laundry room (W/D included), as well as a non-conforming 4th bedroom with its own 3/4 bath. Deck off the kitchen is ideal for BBQs. Covered parking under attached carport with storage.
The Greenway Park community has a pool, tennis courts, and 9-hole golf course.
Within Jefferson County school district.
Easy drive to Boulder, Westminster, Louisville, Lafayette, and Denver.

Tenants pay electricity, water and gas.
Pets negotiable with additional deposit ($250 refundable at end of lease). Property is unfenced.

Section 8 accepted.
No minimum credit score required!

Same day showings available, call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 or email admin@foxpropertymgmt.com to schedule yours today!

(RLNE4607299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Ponderosa Place have any available units?
8 Ponderosa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Ponderosa Place have?
Some of 8 Ponderosa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Ponderosa Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Ponderosa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Ponderosa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Ponderosa Place is pet friendly.
Does 8 Ponderosa Place offer parking?
Yes, 8 Ponderosa Place offers parking.
Does 8 Ponderosa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Ponderosa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Ponderosa Place have a pool?
Yes, 8 Ponderosa Place has a pool.
Does 8 Ponderosa Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Ponderosa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Ponderosa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Ponderosa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
