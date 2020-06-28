All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 615 Poppy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
615 Poppy Way
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

615 Poppy Way

615 Poppy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Broomfield Heights
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

615 Poppy Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful brick ranch in charming & sought-after Broomfield Heights neighborhood. Amazing central location with easy access to Flatirons Mall as well as an easy commute to Downtown Denver. Three bedrooms on the main level with bath off the master bedroom. Beautiful home has an abundance of natural light throughout with lovely eat-in kitchen & ample cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator with ice maker, stove, and dishwasher. Dining area off the kitchen overlooks the covered patio and HUGE backyard. Fully fenced backyard with dog run with 3 sheds for extra storage. Finished basement with a bedroom that is large enough to fit TWO queen beds. Central air and washer/dryer included in the rental. Single car garage & over-sized driveway with additional RV parking. Close to Public Transportation & Highways 36, 287, Northwest PKWY & I-25. Boulder Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Poppy Way have any available units?
615 Poppy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Poppy Way have?
Some of 615 Poppy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Poppy Way currently offering any rent specials?
615 Poppy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Poppy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Poppy Way is pet friendly.
Does 615 Poppy Way offer parking?
Yes, 615 Poppy Way offers parking.
Does 615 Poppy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Poppy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Poppy Way have a pool?
No, 615 Poppy Way does not have a pool.
Does 615 Poppy Way have accessible units?
No, 615 Poppy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Poppy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Poppy Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College