615 Poppy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful brick ranch in charming & sought-after Broomfield Heights neighborhood. Amazing central location with easy access to Flatirons Mall as well as an easy commute to Downtown Denver. Three bedrooms on the main level with bath off the master bedroom. Beautiful home has an abundance of natural light throughout with lovely eat-in kitchen & ample cabinet space. Stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator with ice maker, stove, and dishwasher. Dining area off the kitchen overlooks the covered patio and HUGE backyard. Fully fenced backyard with dog run with 3 sheds for extra storage. Finished basement with a bedroom that is large enough to fit TWO queen beds. Central air and washer/dryer included in the rental. Single car garage & over-sized driveway with additional RV parking. Close to Public Transportation & Highways 36, 287, Northwest PKWY & I-25. Boulder Valley School District.