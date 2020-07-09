Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4941 Yates Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 4BR home in the heart of Broomfield - This gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA home boasts a 3-car garage, a 5-piece master bathroom, and vaulted ceilings in the living room. With a deck overlooking the backyard, and a fully-finished walk-out basement this home is sure to please. Call today to setup a showing.

**Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy**



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



