4803 Raven Run Available 02/10/20 4803 Raven Run - This exceptionally nice townhome in Broomfield's highly desirable Wildgrass community is truly one of a kind. It is an end unit, so there is only one neighbor for this 2-Story home. You can enjoy the community pool, plenty of green space and walking/ running trails for your healthy lifestyle.



This home is light and bright throughout, painted in neutral colors, and has a great, open flow. The kitchen is well-appointed with stainless appliances, quartz counter-tops, a breakfast bar, a built-in wine rack, modern lighting, gorgeous cabinetry and a sunny window. The cathedral ceiling in the living room allows for plenty of breathing space and a luxurious feel. Large windows offer stunning views of the front range. The gas fireplace adds warmth and ambiance. There is a flat-screen television in the living room that will stay for your enjoyment.



Upstairs, youll find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The secondary bath is beautifully tiled. The master bedroom has a 5-piece master bath with a soaking tub for your relaxation. The master bedroom also features a well-designed walk-in closet by California Closets.



Youre going to love this great home, so contact us today!



Sorry, no cats.



