Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3822 Rabbit Mountain Rd

3822 Rabbit Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Rabbit Mountain Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Red Leaf feeds into Legacy High School - Back on the market! Short or long term leases allowed.

This three bedroom two and a half bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. Walking distance to the Derda Rec Center. Oversized two car garage gives you plenty of space to store all of your toys.

Open layout with a large kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Small patio perfect for a grill and patio set.

Full unfinished basement adds 630 sq ft of storage space!

Feeds into Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School.

Please call Wes at 303-912-5275

(RLNE3345821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

