3822 Rabbit Mountain Rd

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home in Red Leaf feeds into Legacy High School - Back on the market! Short or long term leases allowed.



This three bedroom two and a half bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. Walking distance to the Derda Rec Center. Oversized two car garage gives you plenty of space to store all of your toys.



Open layout with a large kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Small patio perfect for a grill and patio set.



Full unfinished basement adds 630 sq ft of storage space!



Feeds into Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School.



Please call Wes at 303-912-5275



