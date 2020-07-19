2996 W 10th Avenue Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this charming 3BD, 2BA in Broomfield. Large living room with lots of light. Family room off living room. Eat in kitchen with nice appliances, newer stove, more than ample cabinet space and sliders to HUGE, fenced in back yard. MBR is upstairs and shares full bath with second bedroom. Third bedroom is downstairs with full bath with washer and dryer included. 2 car, attached garage with opener. Available March 1, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information please go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information please call Roberts and Sons, LLC @ 303-588-1739 ask for Lisa.