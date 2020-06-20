2723 Dharma Avenue

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Check out this beautiful Broomfield house! The spacious layout is complete with a large chefs kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a finished basement, a beautiful patio, and a fenced back yard. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each has double sink vanities and jacuzzi tubs! The basement is finished with carpeting, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. Pets Allowed



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.