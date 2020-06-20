All apartments in Broomfield
2723 Dharma Avenue

2723 Dharma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2723 Dharma Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Check out this beautiful Broomfield house! The spacious layout is complete with a large chefs kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a finished basement, a beautiful patio, and a fenced back yard. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each has double sink vanities and jacuzzi tubs! The basement is finished with carpeting, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. Pets Allowed

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have any available units?
2723 Dharma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
Is 2723 Dharma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2723 Dharma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 Dharma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 Dharma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue offer parking?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have a pool?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 Dharma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2723 Dharma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
