Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Melody Dr - Property Id: 276267



Available for possession July 2020 ! Spacious, stylish home with all the perfect upgrades! When you walk in, you are welcomed with a grand entrance, tall ceilings and breathtaking wood floors throughout. Main floor large sized study is perfect for an office space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276267

Property Id 276267



(RLNE5775421)