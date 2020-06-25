All apartments in Broomfield
1674 Iris Street
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

1674 Iris Street

1674 Iris Street · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Iris Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Ridgeview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1674 Iris Street Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Broomfield - Schedule your viewing today for this three bedroom beauty.

Three rooms on the upper level with a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. The main level of the home has an open kitchen, dining, living and family room. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light make this home feel airy and bright. Enjoy the outdoors on your patio or in the fenced in yard. The attached three car garage and unfinished basement will give you plenty of room for storage and to park your cars and toys out of the Colorado elements.

This conveniently located home is close to shopping, restaurants and park and is also an easy commute to the Denver and Boulder areas.

Call us today for a showing 303-442-7368!

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

Pets negotiable.
Sorry no undergrad students.

(RLNE2918945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Iris Street have any available units?
1674 Iris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Iris Street have?
Some of 1674 Iris Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Iris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Iris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Iris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Iris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Iris Street offer parking?
Yes, 1674 Iris Street offers parking.
Does 1674 Iris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Iris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Iris Street have a pool?
No, 1674 Iris Street does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Iris Street have accessible units?
No, 1674 Iris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Iris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Iris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
