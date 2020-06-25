Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1674 Iris Street Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Broomfield - Schedule your viewing today for this three bedroom beauty.



Three rooms on the upper level with a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. The main level of the home has an open kitchen, dining, living and family room. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light make this home feel airy and bright. Enjoy the outdoors on your patio or in the fenced in yard. The attached three car garage and unfinished basement will give you plenty of room for storage and to park your cars and toys out of the Colorado elements.



This conveniently located home is close to shopping, restaurants and park and is also an easy commute to the Denver and Boulder areas.



Call us today for a showing 303-442-7368!



Property Resources Inc.

www.propertyresources.net



Pets negotiable.

Sorry no undergrad students.



(RLNE2918945)