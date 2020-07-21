1383 Park Pl

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home near Eagle Trace golf course in Broomfield, located on cul-de-sac and backs to open area! Vaulted ceiling provides great lighting. Sunroom is the gardeners delight or can be used as a hobby studio. Plenty of room for additional office space too. Open kitchen with island to gather around. Large master with 5 piece master bath and private deck! Includes oven, stove, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage.
Easy commute to Denver, Boulder and other areas.
BVSD:
Birch Elementary
Aspen Creek K-8
Broomfield High School
For more information or to APPLY please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. For showings, please call or text Allen at 720-448-5032
No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for third party advertisements.