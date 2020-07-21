All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1383 Park Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1383 Park Pl
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

1383 Park Pl

1383 Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1383 Park Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home near Eagle Trace golf course in Broomfield, located on cul-de-sac and backs to open area! Vaulted ceiling provides great lighting. Sunroom is the gardeners delight or can be used as a hobby studio. Plenty of room for additional office space too. Open kitchen with island to gather around. Large master with 5 piece master bath and private deck! Includes oven, stove, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage.

Easy commute to Denver, Boulder and other areas.

BVSD:
Birch Elementary
Aspen Creek K-8
Broomfield High School

For more information or to APPLY please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. For showings, please call or text Allen at 720-448-5032

No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for third party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1383 Park Pl have any available units?
1383 Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1383 Park Pl have?
Some of 1383 Park Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1383 Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1383 Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 Park Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1383 Park Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1383 Park Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1383 Park Pl offers parking.
Does 1383 Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1383 Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 Park Pl have a pool?
No, 1383 Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1383 Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 1383 Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1383 Park Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College