1383 Park Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home near Eagle Trace golf course in Broomfield, located on cul-de-sac and backs to open area! Vaulted ceiling provides great lighting. Sunroom is the gardeners delight or can be used as a hobby studio. Plenty of room for additional office space too. Open kitchen with island to gather around. Large master with 5 piece master bath and private deck! Includes oven, stove, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage.



Easy commute to Denver, Boulder and other areas.



BVSD:

Birch Elementary

Aspen Creek K-8

Broomfield High School



For more information or to APPLY please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com



An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. For showings, please call or text Allen at 720-448-5032



No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for third party advertisements.